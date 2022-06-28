Ex-Mass. AG Returns To Foley Hoag As AG Practice Co-Chair

By Hailey Konnath (June 28, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Former Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley has rejoined Foley Hoag LLP after a stint with embattled e-cigarette maker Juul and will be co-chairing its state attorney general practice, the firm announced Tuesday. Coakley boasts more than three decades of both criminal and civil law in state and federal courts, including at the U.S. Supreme Court. She previously worked at Foley Hoag from 2015 to 2019 before leaving to work for Juul Labs Inc.'s government affairs team, according to the firm. From 2007 to 2015, Coakley was the first woman to serve as Massachusetts attorney general. The firm said she's well acquainted with conducting...

