Cabot Worker Says Merger Should've Triggered Stock Award

By Matthew Santoni (June 28, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- An employee of the former Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. claimed in a lawsuit that the company's 2021 tie-up with Cimarex Energy Co. should have triggered "change-in-control" clauses in a pair of incentive agreements and awarded him 6,100 shares of company stock, according to a complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court. Ernest W. Strinden said the company and its executives had admitted the transaction with Cimarex, in which the companies joined and rebranded as Coterra Energy Inc., was a merger, but refused to honor a pair of agreements with Strinden that said he'd get promised stock awards if there was a...

