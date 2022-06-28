Fraudulent Transfer Claim Survives In Alchemy Ch. 7 Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 28, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has rejected Anderson Media Corp.'s bid to dismiss a fraudulent transfer claim in litigation brought by the Chapter 7 trustee of defunct film and television show distributor Alchemy in the wake of a 2015 deal between the companies but tossed the suit's breach of fiduciary duty claims. In his Monday decision, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey of the District of Delaware determined that trustee George Miller did not have standing to bring claims for breach of fiduciary duties and aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duties against Anderson Media CEO Charles C. Anderson Jr. and other...

