Fed. Circ. Finds Importer's Pencil Duty Protest Too Late

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 29, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Arizona-based importer can't get a lower anti-dumping rate on Chinese pencils than other importers after the Federal Circuit determined that the company did not take issue with the U.S. Department of Commerce's findings in a timely manner. Prime Time Commerce LLC had won a U.S. Court of International Trade order for Commerce to review the conclusion that its Chinese supplier Ningbo Homey Union Co. Ltd. shouldn't get a special duty rate compared to other Chinese exporters, according to the Federal Circuit panel's Tuesday decision. But when Commerce released its revised, but ultimately unchanged, draft conclusion on remand from the CIT,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS