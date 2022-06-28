Judge Sinks Ore. Logging Operation Over Threat To Seabird

By Faith Williams (June 28, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Tuesday put a permanent stop to Scott Timber Co.'s attempt to clear-cut trees near Elliot State Forest, ruling the proposed action would harm a small seabird listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken wrote in her ruling that the "Benson Snake" logging operation would harm the marbled murrelet, which has been considered a threatened species since 1992, and would constitute an unlawful "take." "Today's ruling is groundbreaking because it holds a private timber company accountable for plans to destroy habitat essential for imperiled wildlife in Oregon," said Nick Cady, legal director at Cascadia Wildlands,...

