The Week In Bankruptcy: Sears Lease Fight Hits High Court

By Vince Sullivan (June 29, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court took up a lease fight between Sears Holdings and the Mall of America, Gulf Coast Health Care got its Chapter 11 plan confirmed, and contractors owed money by the owner of the Carolina Panthers want a bankruptcy venue transfer. This is the week in bankruptcy. New Life on Lease Issue The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a long-running dispute between the successor to retail giant Sears Holdings Corp. and the Mall of America over the assignment of a store lease, taking up the question of whether appellate courts have jurisdiction to hear appeals of...

