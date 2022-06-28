MD's Estate Gets $30M Arbitral Award In Real Estate Dispute

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 28, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A physician's estate will receive $30 million following an arbitrator's finding that the doctor was stiffed out of her fair share of the proceeds from the sale of a Southern California property she co-owned. In an arbitration award signed Thursday, retired Judge Brian R. Van Camp found in favor of the estate of Dr. Etsuko Toguri, who died in 2019. The arbitrator found that the estate of Toguri's onetime business partner Osvaldo Pierotti, who died in 2021, was liable for fraud, theft and breaching the partnership agreement the two were party to. "Pierotti, a partner of Toguri's for over 40 years, gave...

