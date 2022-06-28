Chancery Urged To Consider Firms' Bid To Lead Ionis Suit

By Rose Krebs (June 28, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. investor is urging a Delaware vice chancellor to consider his bid to consolidate two suits and have his counsel lead litigation filed over allegedly excessive company director pay, arguing that the request should be considered even though a settlement is already pending in one of the suits. In a motion filed Friday, stockholder Robert S. Cohen asked Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will to reconsider her decision earlier this month, which according to court records, found that "the court does not believe he has procedural grounds to press his motion given that a stipulation of settlement has been...

