Tribal Lending Biz's RICO Claims Are Overblown, Fintech Says

By Elise Hansen (June 28, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians company is trying to turn a dispute with a fintech partner into a RICO claim when it's really just a "garden variety" contract dispute, the fintech told a Wisconsin federal court Tuesday. Cane Bay Partners VI LLLP argued that the federally recognized tribe's company, Lac Courte Oreilles Financial Services LLC, had "buyers' remorse" because its agreements with Cane Bay hadn't proved as lucrative as it had hoped. But the company is trying to spin a relatively simple complaint into a conspiracy, Cane Bay said. "This is a straightforward contract dispute and...

