Slater & Gordon Restructures UK Business Into 2 Units

By Marialuisa Taddia (June 28, 2022, 7:53 PM BST) -- Slater & Gordon said Tuesday it would create separate units to focus on volume work and specialist legal services after disappointing financials for 2020 prompted a strategic review of the law firm's U.K. business. The changes, which will officially take effect July 1, are designed to set up one group for "essential legal services" focusing on volume and "process-driven" work, including fast-track road traffic accidents and employer and public liability cases. The second, meanwhile, will focus on "specialist legal services" more akin to the conventional way of providing legal work. That will include the firm's family and employment groups, clinical negligence,...

