Goodwin Adds Paul Hastings Private Equity Pro in California

By James Mills (June 29, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has added a Paul Hastings private equity expert as a partner in its Santa Monica and San Francisco offices. Stan Kalminsky, who spent the past nine years with Paul Hastings, joins the Goodwin private equity practice, the firm announced Monday. He represents both public and private companies as well as private equity funds and their portfolio companies in transactions such as mergers, stock and asset acquisitions and dispositions, cross-border transactions, financings, joint ventures, leveraged buyouts, and restructurings. "Goodwin is really the marquee firm for private equity, which is the primary area of focus for my practice and for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS