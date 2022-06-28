8th Circ. Rejects Hotel Operator's Virus Coverage Appeal

By Riley Murdock (June 28, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit refused to revive a hotel and restaurant operator's COVID-19 business interruption insurance suit against Continental Casualty Co. on Tuesday, finding the company did not show any covered physical loss or damage. The three-judge panel affirmed a Minnesota federal judge's decision to toss Torgerson Properties Inc.'s case for failure to state a claim. While actual contamination of property can be a direct physical loss, government shutdown orders are not, the panel held. Torgerson doesn't claim to have scaled back its businesses in response to any kind of contamination, according to the ruling. However, the owner of Hilton, Holiday Inn,...

