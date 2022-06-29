The State Of Abortion Legal Challenges Around The US

By Hannah Albarazi (June 29, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last week with its landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, state abortion bans have seen a wave of legal challenges. In anticipation of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe — the landmark 1973 decision confirming the right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution — 13 states passed trigger laws to ban abortion immediately or by quick state action after the high court issued its decision. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1656533906470'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 800 ) { vizElement.style.width='640px';vizElement.style.height='547px';} else if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 500 )...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS