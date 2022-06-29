Hemp Co. Can't Ax Counterclaims On Lost Hemp Cargo

By Jonathan Capriel (June 29, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A charter plane company, facing a breach of contract lawsuit from a hemp distributor over more than a ton of destroyed product, can move forward with its counterclaim alleging that the hemp business lied in order to get the air carrier to transport contraband, a North Carolina federal court ruled. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney denied on Tuesday North Carolina-based hemp company We CBD LLC's motion to dismiss Planet Nine Private Air LLC's counter lawsuit. But the judge rejected on Tuesday the air carrier's bid for declaratory judgment saying, "the normal course of litigation" will ultimately determine liability and damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS