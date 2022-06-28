CFPB Urged To Scrap Anti-Bias Revamp Of Exam Manual

By Jon Hill (June 28, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Major banking trade groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called Tuesday for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to scrap new examination policies that broaden the scope of the agency's anti-discrimination policing, hinting at a potential for legal action if the agency doesn't reverse course. The industry organizations sent a letter to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra that urged him to rescind recent updates to the agency's exam manual, which now provides that discriminatory financial services conduct can be an illegal, unfair practice even in situations where federal fair lending laws don't apply. The groups, which also included the American Bankers...

