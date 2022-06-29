Lowenstein Sandler Finds No Impropriety In FINRA Arbitration

By Al Barbarino (June 29, 2022, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP's independent review of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's arbitration system has found no evidence of an improper agreement to remove certain arbitrators from cases, contradicting the findings of a Georgia state judge earlier this year. FINRA hired Lowenstein Sandler for the review in February after Superior Court Judge Belinda E. Edwards ruled the month before that a 2019 FINRA arbitration decision was rigged in favor of Wells Fargo. Investors Brian Leggett and Bryson Holdings LLC brought the case against Wells Fargo after they lost $1.2 million on an allegedly botched merger arbitrage investment strategy in 2015 and 2016....

