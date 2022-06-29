Contested GOP Primary For Ill. High Court Too Close To Call

By Lauraann Wood (June 29, 2022, 1:06 AM EDT) -- Suburban Chicago voters appeared to choose Lake County Associate Judge Elizabeth Rochford on Tuesday as their Democratic candidate heading into November for a wide-open seat in the Illinois Supreme Court bench, but the district's Republican race remained too close to call early Wednesday morning. Judge Rochford emerged as the favored Democratic candidate for the state high court's Second District soon after Illinois' polls closed and eventually commanded nearly 45% of the vote, with 913 of 1,034 precincts reporting by midnight. The race was much closer on the Republican ticket, where former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran and Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel Shanes...

