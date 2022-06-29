Mo. Panel Affirms Homeowner's Roof Damage Coverage Win

By Josh Liberatore (June 29, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals panel upheld a property owner's coverage win against an AIG unit, finding the insurer breached its policy by improperly depreciating labor costs when calculating the actual cash value of a storm-damaged roof. A three-judge panel said in an opinion Tuesday that Lexington Insurance Co. unfairly withheld more than $5,400 from Cynthia Franklin under her homeowner's policy by subtracting that amount in depreciated labor costs to arrive at the actual cash value, or ACV, of Franklin's damaged roof. The panel determined that under the policy, Lexington was required to indemnify Franklin for the ACV of her damaged property, which the policy...

