What The Subchapter V Debt Limit Raise Means For Small Biz

By Ryan Baggs, Justin Mertz and Chris Schreiber (June 30, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- On June 21, President Joe Biden signed the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment and Technical Corrections Act into law, which raises the debt limit back to $7.5 million for businesses electing treatment under the Small Business Reorganization Act, codified under Subchapter V of Chapter 11. The act was originally approved by the U.S. Senate on April 7 and later approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on June 7 before being sent to the president for signature. The act's two-year sunset provision will run on June 21, 2024. Earlier this year, the $7.5 million limit was reduced to just over $3 million after...

