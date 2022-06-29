Gov't Mulls Granting Parker's £6.3B Bid For UK Aerospace Co.

By Najiyya Budaly (June 29, 2022, 4:18 PM BST) -- A motion and control technology company said Wednesday it hopes to close its £6.3 billion ($7.6 billion) acquisition of Britain's Meggitt PLC after the U.K. government said it is inclined to accept adjustments to the deal addressing competition and security concerns. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Competition and Markets Authority launched a consultation on Tuesday on whether to allow Parker Hannifin Corp.'s bid for the London-listed U.K. engineering group. The government also said that it is "minded to accept undertakings offered by Parker Hannifin" to offset initial concerns. Parker said in a statement to the London stock exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS