Investor Eurazeo To Sell Remaining 51% In Trader Interactive

By Najiyya Budaly (June 29, 2022, 12:38 PM BST) -- Investment company Eurazeo said Wednesday that it plans to sell its remaining 51% holding in U.S.-based Trader Interactive to an Australian company, which specializes in online car advertising, for a total value of almost $2 billion. Eurazeo SE, which manages assets of approximately €32 billion ($34 billion) across the globe, said that it will sell its stake in Trader Interactive, a Virginia-based platform for selling or renting vehicles in the U.S. The transaction follows the acquisition by Carsales.com Ltd. — which specializes in online vehicle advertising — of 49% of Trader Interactive from Eurazeo in August 2021. Carsales operates several marketplaces...

