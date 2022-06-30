Only Damages Left For 2nd Trial In €125M Venice Swaps Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 30, 2022, 1:20 PM BST) -- A judge has ruled that a continuing dispute over a €125 million ($130 million) debt restructuring deal between two Italian banks and the city of Venice will resolve several key issues about whether underlying interest rate swaps were valid, leaving only damages calculations for a later trial. Judge David Foxton said at the High Court on Tuesday that the court would first decide whether the interest swaps agreements between the banks — Banca Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Dexia Crediop SpA and Venice — were valid. It will also look at how the two sides would have acted differently had they been...

