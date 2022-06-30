Doc Who Misgendered Patients Loses Dismissal Appeal

By Adele Redmond (June 30, 2022, 7:35 PM BST) -- A doctor fired for refusing to use transgender patients' names and preferred pronouns was rightfully dismissed despite expressing a belief protected by U.K. law, an appeals tribunal has ruled, saying judges could distinguish between his beliefs and how they manifested at work. The Employment Appeal Tribunal rejected a challenge on Wednesday from Dr. David Mackereth, formerly a disability assessor for the Department of Work and Pensions, who had argued that the department discriminated against him based on his religion. Mackereth was fired for refusing to follow the department's policy of referring to transgender patients by their chosen names and pronouns; he...

