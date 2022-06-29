Groups Say Western Oil & Gas Leasing Must Evaluate GHGs

By Morgan Conley (June 29, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocates sued the U.S. Department of the Interior seeking to invalidate the outcomes of upcoming oil and gas lease sales for plots in eight western states, including the opening of bidding Wednesday for parcels in Wyoming. In a complaint filed late Tuesday, 10 conservation groups including Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Montana Environmental Information Center and WildEarth Guardians told a D.C. federal court that the federal government has once again refused to look at the bigger picture of cumulative greenhouse gas emissions in its environmental analyses for the lease sales. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's "improperly segmented consideration"...

