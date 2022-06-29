Arch Finalizes $3B Fund To Spur Revolutionary Technology

By Elaine Briseño (June 29, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Arch Venture Partners has closed Arch Venture Fund XII after raising just less than $3 billion, with plans to create, develop and finance early-stage biotechnology companies, according to an announcement Wednesday. The venture firm aims to fund companies that are involved with breakthrough technology, according to the statement. The investments, the statement said, help solve some of the biggest health challenges of today, including in infectious disease, mental health, immunology, oncology, neurology, age-related diseases, manufacturing, clinical trials, genomic and biological tools and data sciences. "All the fundamental innovations in biotechnology are accelerating, with huge promise for new preventive, disease-modifying and even...

