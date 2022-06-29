Stryker Escapes Suit Over Defective Hip At Top UK Court

By Silvia Martelli (June 29, 2022, 4:43 PM BST) -- Concerns expressed by regulators were not enough to help a consumer prove that Stryker's prosthetic hip was defective in the face of statistical evidence showing patients didn't fare worse with the medical device giant's product, Britain's highest court ruled on Wednesday. The U.K. Supreme Court dismissed an appeal brought by a consumer against manufacturers Finsbury Orthopedics Ltd. and Stryker UK Ltd. The justices concluded that the man could not overcome statistical evidence showing that patients with his type of metal-on-metal prosthetic hip did worse than those with alternative products. Justices agreed with a lower court that John Hastings could not clear the...

