NJ Lawmakers Pass Post-Dobbs Abortion Rights Measures

By Bill Wichert (June 29, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Legislature on Wednesday sent Gov. Phil Murphy a pair of bills aimed at shielding the disclosure of patient information related to abortions and prohibiting extradition for purportedly related crimes in other states in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision erasing the constitutional right to abortion. Five days after the court overturned Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, the state Assembly and the state Senate passed the nondisclosure bill, A.B. 3975, and the extradition bill, A.B. 3974. The bills cleared the Assembly by votes of 47-16-13 and the Senate by votes...

