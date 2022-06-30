FCA Wants £13.5M Over Investment Firm's Unauthorized Fund

By Joel Poultney (June 30, 2022, 6:33 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is seeking to claw back around £13.5 million ($16.4 million) from an investment firm and its director over allegations the company unlawfully accrued money from a fund it promoted without having authorization. The financial watchdog said in a June 15 High Court filing, which has recently been made public, that Argento Wealth Ltd. and its sole shareholder and director, Daniel Willis, did not have U.K. regulatory approval to conduct or benefit from any financial arrangements associated with a Cayman Island-registered fund the two promoted to investors. The agency said it is entitled to recover around £3.6 million the...

