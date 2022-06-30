Pollock Cohen, Ex-Atty Resolve Settlement Payment Spat

By James Boyle (June 30, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A dispute over settlement payments between an attorney and Pollock Cohen LLP has been dismissed from federal court after the parties reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville dismissed with prejudice on Wednesday attorney Darth Newman's breach of contract suit claiming Pollock Cohen LLP owed him thousands of dollars in contingency fees from a multi-million dollar case that was settled after he was fired by firm leadership. The dismissal was ordered after both parties stipulated on Tuesday that the matter had been resolved. The order also directs each party bear its own attorney's fees and costs. The case was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS