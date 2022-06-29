Private Hospital Deal Challenge Best Left To Feds, Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (June 29, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has suggested that government antitrust enforcers would be better suited to challenging a hospital merger, tossing a rival hospital's private lawsuit, at least for now, for lack of current rather than future injury. U.S. District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn tossed Marion HealthCare LLC's challenge to hospital chain Southern Illinois Hospital Services' since-closed acquisition of Harrisburg Medical Center Inc. on Tuesday. The judge gave Marion HealthCare permission to amend its allegations, which focus on the prospect that Harrisburg Medical would stop sending outpatient surgical referrals in the area to Marion HealthCare and would instead refer patients to SIH facilities....

