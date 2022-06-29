Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Private Hospital Deal Challenge Best Left To Feds, Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (June 29, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has suggested that government antitrust enforcers would be better suited to challenging a hospital merger, tossing a rival hospital's private lawsuit, at least for now, for lack of current rather than future injury.

U.S. District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn tossed Marion HealthCare LLC's challenge to hospital chain Southern Illinois Hospital Services' since-closed acquisition of Harrisburg Medical Center Inc. on Tuesday. The judge gave Marion HealthCare permission to amend its allegations, which focus on the prospect that Harrisburg Medical would stop sending outpatient surgical referrals in the area to Marion HealthCare and would instead refer patients to SIH facilities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!