Neurim Loses 2nd Bid To Stop Sale Of Rival Drug Brand

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 29, 2022, 6:38 PM BST) -- A judge rejected on Wednesday a second attempt by drugmaker Neurim to temporarily block rival Teva UK Ltd. from selling its generic version of a melatonin medicine amid a patent dispute. High Court Judge James Mellor dismissed a request from Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd. and its U.K. distributor Flynn Pharma Ltd. to prevent Teva from selling its drug treatment for insomnia until the patent in question expires in mid-August, echoing a decision he issued in late April. Judge Mellor found that Neurim had not provided "any convincing answer" about concerns he raised when rejecting the Israeli pharma firm's first attempt at an injunction,...

