3rd Circ. Preview: NJ Election Law Takes Center Stage In July

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 29, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The intricacies of New Jersey election law are set to be examined in July by the Third Circuit, which will hear argument on the kinds of slogans candidates can include on ballots and whether banks can contribute to campaigns. In one case, two people seeking office ask the court to consider if the six-word slogan allowed per candidate on the ballot is fair when it prohibits them from referencing people or businesses without their approval. The second case is a challenge brought by the New Jersey Bankers Association questioning whether state law prohibiting banks from making campaign contributions violates the First...

