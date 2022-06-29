Tribe-Backed Districts Must Wait Until 2024, SD County Says

By Caleb Symons (June 29, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- County officials in South Dakota pushed back Tuesday on the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe's bid to force into effect newly mapped political districts ahead of local elections in November, saying the current cycle is already underway and must be allowed to transpire without interruption. Lyman County's administrative duties for the 2022 election cycle began months ago in January, when its auditor was required by South Dakota law to make filing paperwork available to candidates for public office, the county told a federal judge. With other deadlines having also passed and a primary election having been held earlier this month, Lyman County...

