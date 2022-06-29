Finnegan Elects New Managing Partner In Leadership Shuffle

By Xiumei Dong (June 29, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.-based intellectual property firm Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP announced Wednesday that it has elected a new firmwide managing partner as former leader Anand Sharma moves to become the firm's chair. Erika Harmon Arner, who started her career at Finnegan as a summer associate more than 20 years ago, will succeed Sharma as managing partner of the firm's 11 offices on July 1, the firm said. Meanwhile, Sharma, who has held the position since 2019, will assume the chair role from Mark Sweet as he steps down and remains a partner at the firm. Arner will be serving...

