WTO Members Pin Global Food Insecurity Crisis On Russia

By Rae Ann Varona (June 29, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Ukraine joined World Trade Organization agriculture committee members in saying the global food insecurity crisis has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion, while demanding that Russia unblock Ukrainian seaports to allow its grain to reenter international markets. A delegation from Ukraine told the WTO Committee on Agriculture that Russia stole around 500,000 tons of Ukrainian grain from occupied territories, according to a Geneva trade official speaking Wednesday on background only. Ukraine also asked other countries to refrain from purchasing grain from Russia if the origin is unclear. Touching on food insecurity in general, the Ukrainian delegation said in a written statement Tuesday...

