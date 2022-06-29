Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Shoots Down Firework Control Copyright Claim

By Adam Lidgett (June 29, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has lifted a preliminary injunction blocking Romanian company fireTEK from distributing a product that allegedly infringed a copyright on an American rival's fireworks display communication protocol, saying the copyright wasn't actually valid.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday vacated an early injunction that Pyrotechnics Management LLC won against fireTEK at the lower court, finding that "the digital message format and the individual messages" are not copyrightable in the first place.

The format and the messages themselves didn't have enough originality to warrant copyright protection, the panel said. The panel said the lower court has to dismiss the copyright claim....

