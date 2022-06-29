Atty Can't Shake Estate's Fraud Suit Over 'Blade Runner' Art

By Jasmin Jackson (June 29, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday that an attorney can't duck an estate's claims that he wrongfully consigned the original art for a "Blade Runner" poster, finding that it is too soon to tell whether the late artist divested his ownership rights. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan denied a bid by Daniel I. Herman of Geer and Herman PC to dismiss late artist John Henry Alvin's estate's claims that he was an illegitimate consignor of Alvin's promotional artwork for the 1980s blockbuster movie "Blade Runner." The estate said Herman had claimed to have obtained the poster art through a dealer in movie...

