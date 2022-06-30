Gibson Dunn Adds Mayer Brown Privacy, Cybersecurity Atty

By James Mills (June 30, 2022, 9:42 AM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has expanded its Silicon Valley team, adding a privacy and cybersecurity expert who previously worked with Mayer Brown LLP and Apple Inc. as a partner in its Palo Alto office. Vivek K. Mohan, who spent 1 ½ years at Mayer Brown and five years before that at Apple, will serve as co-chair of Gibson Dunn's artificial intelligence and automated systems practice group, the firm announced Wednesday. He will continue his privacy, cybersecurity and tech regulatory practice, advising companies on legal, regulatory, compliance and policy issues relating to technology. He also handles regulatory responses, counseling, advocacy, and...

