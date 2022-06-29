PE Firm Inks FTC Vet Clinic Merger Deal #2 For $1.7B

By Bryan Koenig (June 29, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- For the second time this month, the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced a merger clearance settlement permitting a business of private equity firm JAB Consumer Partners to buy a series of veterinary clinics, clearing the $1.65 billion transaction with divestitures and prior notice and approval requirements — and with far less internal agency strife than last time. Wednesday's consent decree — filed alongside a complaint detailing the transaction — requires the divestiture of five clinics spread across the areas in and around Denver, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia, to clear JAB Consumer Partners SCA SICAR-owned National Veterinary Associates...

