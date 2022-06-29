Bar Owner Says She's Owed Coverage After Ex's Arson

By Riley Murdock (June 29, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The former co-owner of a Minnesota tavern and nightclub is seeking her share of insurance coverage after her ex-husband and former business partner burned the business down, claiming Wednesday that her insurer is finding her guilty by association. Jessie Welsh claimed Illinois Casualty Co. is wrongfully denying her payment, arguing in a complaint that she can't be held responsible under Minnesota law for her ex's intentional destruction of the Press Bar & Parlor. She claims she is owed more than $2 million for her share of the business. Andrew Welsh pled guilty to one count of arson in May after he...

