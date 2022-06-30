Norton Rose Fulbright Names New Employment, Tax Heads

By Emily Lever (June 30, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has reshuffled the leadership of its employment and tax practices, respectively promoting the head of the firm's Houston office and its head of tax for Europe, the Middle East and Africa to the top roles. London-based Dominic Stuttaford was promoted to global head of tax, the firm announced Wednesday. Houston employment litigator Carter Crow will take over as head of employment just a year after an Amsterdam-based partner, Maartje Govaert, stepped into the role. "Carter's international client base helps him to understand the challenges of clients globally, which will be valuable in this important role," Gerry Pecht, Norton...

