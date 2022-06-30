'Big Bang Theory' Star Wins Ban On Fake CBD Endorsement

By Adam Lidgett (June 30, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge agreed to block dozens of websites and online markets from attaching actor Mayim Bialik's name to their CBD products, less than two weeks after she said her name was being used without her permission to create the false impression that she endorses them. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Tuesday granted a bid from Bialik, known for her role on "The Big Bang Theory," for a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order. The judge said there was a high likelihood that Bialik would be able to show that the sites "engaged in a false endorsement advertising...

