Abu Dhabi, GIB To Pay €7B For Stake In German Railcar Firm

By Najiyya Budaly (June 30, 2022, 11:32 AM BST) -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and U.S. investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners have said they will acquire a 72.55% stake in a German railcar lessor for approximately €7 billion ($7.3 billion). The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which invests funds across the globe on behalf of the government, and Global Infrastructure Partners said late Wednesday that they have agreed to jointly acquire the stake in the Hamburg-based rail company from funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and a German non-profit foundation, Joachim Herz Stiftung. Morgan Stanley, which is being advised by Sullivan and Cromwell LLP, currently owns 57.55% in the rail...

