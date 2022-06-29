Flouted Deadlines Net Caustic Sanctions Order In NC Biz Spat

By Hayley Fowler (June 29, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A state court judge in North Carolina issued a scathing order Wednesday sanctioning the part owners of a commercial bed skirt company for repeatedly spurning court orders and missing deadlines, marking the latest scuffle in a contentious two-year legal battle over allegations of corporate mismanagement. As punishment, Special Superior Court Judge Adam C. Conrad ordered plaintiffs Nancy Wright, Greg Wright and Jody Stansell to pay for court costs incurred by defendant Krista LoRusso in responding to what he described as a "frivolous" motion for an extension to reply to her counterclaims after the deadline had already passed. Judge Conrad said such...

