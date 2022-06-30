6th Circ. Says 20-Year Delay Dooms Home Depot Bonus Suit

By Caleb Drickey (June 30, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Home Depot manager sat for too long on claims that the company cheated him out of a bonus that was allegedly promised to him in exchange for taking the fall in the wake of a racial discrimination investigation, the Sixth Circuit held. In an unpublished opinion filed Wednesday, a panel of appellate judges affirmed a lower court decision to toss claims that Home Depot USA Inc. reneged on a contractual promise to pay James Milican a higher bonus than his position mandated, holding that Milican had no excuse for waiting 20 years to file suit. "Even if Milican entered into...

