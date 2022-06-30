HHS Issues Guidance On Abortion Patient Privacy After Dobbs

By Britain Eakin (June 30, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has released guidance on patient privacy after HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said earlier this week the agency is working to ensure continued access to safe abortion care after the U.S. Supreme Court wiped out the constitutional right to the procedure. The guidance addresses the ways federal law does and does not protect private medical information, as well as tips for protecting privacy when using mobile devices and apps. The HHS Office for Civil Rights released the guidance Wednesday as part of the Biden administration's response to the Supreme Court's June 24 decision in Dobbs v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS