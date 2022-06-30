Staffing Co. Says No New Classes Belong In Fla. Wage Suit

By Emily Brill (June 30, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A staffing company urged a Florida federal judge to reject its day laborers' bid to certify two additional classes in litigation alleging the business overcharged workers for transportation to job sites and failed to pay them for time waiting for assignments, saying the judge's initial holding was correct. In a brief filed Wednesday, Pacesetter Personnel Service Inc. said U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal correctly certified just one class in the case, consisting of day laborers who worked at the company's Commercial Boulevard location in Fort Lauderdale from 2016 until 2020. On June 15, the workers asked Judge Singhal to certify two...

