Pensions Watchdog Issues Ultimatum To Smaller Providers

By Martin Croucher (June 30, 2022, 12:42 PM BST) -- The retirement savings watchdog has urged smaller pension plans to consider winding up, after a survey published on Thursday found that two-thirds of providers are not aware of regulations requiring them to carry out value-for-money checks for members. The Pensions Regulator said that trustees of small savings plans should take "prompt action" to improve their compliance duties if they are not to pull the shutters down entirely. The watchdog said that 77% of pension plans with fewer than 100 members did not know about the introduction of regulations in December last year on value-for-money checks. The government introduced new rules for plans...

