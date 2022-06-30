Puma Prevails In 'PLUMAflex' EU TM Challenge

By Alex Baldwin (June 30, 2022, 7:24 PM BST) -- A European court has backed a decision to stop a shoemaker from registering "PLUMAflex by Roal" as a trademark, ruling that the Spanish meaning of the name wasn't enough to spare it from Puma's objection in the rest of the bloc. The European Union's General Court dismissed Jose Alfonso Arpon SL's attempt to resurrect the trademark application Wednesday, confirming that the German sportswear giant's reputation and the similarities between the application and Puma's trademarks were enough to deny registration. The court agreed with the EU Intellectual Property Office's conclusion that there were limited differences between the marks when taken as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS