Gov't Hit With Challenge Over UK Digital Payment Contract

By Alex Baldwin (July 4, 2022, 4:38 PM BST) -- Digital payment company Eckoh UK has accused the government of awarding a major cloud computing services contract to a rival without conducting a proper selection process. Eckoh UK Ltd. and its subsidiary Syntec Ltd. told the High Court in a lawsuit on June 23, which has recently been made public, that the Department for Work and Pensions failed to properly advertise a competition for the £3.3 million ($4 million) contract before selecting a rival, PCI Pal PLC, as the winner. Eckoh and Syntec said they were "unaware" of any selection process for the contract. Eckoh UK said that, as a result,...

